BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BELLUS Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
