Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 2,704 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBY opened at $74.32 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

