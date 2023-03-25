Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIIB. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

BIIB stock opened at $270.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.33. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

