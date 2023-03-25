BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $206,400.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $6,770.40.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $711.45.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 117 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $2,511.99.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 528 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $9,266.40.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $920.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.