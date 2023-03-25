BioSyent Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

BioSyent Price Performance

Shares of RX opened at C$7.50 on Friday. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.93.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

