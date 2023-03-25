Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitfarms in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.11.
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
