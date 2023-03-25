Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitfarms in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

About Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bitfarms by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

