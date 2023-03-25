BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 27,924 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,263,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,801.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.29 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.