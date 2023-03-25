Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

