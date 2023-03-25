Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.40.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
BBD.B stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.25. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.