Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$64.81 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Activity

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

