Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.40.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$70.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

