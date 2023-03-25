Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. TD Securities raised Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

