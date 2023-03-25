Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$69.00 at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

