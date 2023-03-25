Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $90.89 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

