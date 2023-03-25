Boyd Group Services Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$211.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$203.23. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

