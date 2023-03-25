Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to C$221.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.12.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The firm’s businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

