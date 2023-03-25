Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$244.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.43 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$222.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$211.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$203.47.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

