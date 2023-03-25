Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading Up 3.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brink’s traded as high as $63.16 and last traded at $63.01. 129,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 195,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.