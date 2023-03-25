Brokerages Set NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Target Price at $15.90

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,557 shares of company stock worth $3,424,616 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 1.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

