Brokers Issue Forecasts for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Exagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 2.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
