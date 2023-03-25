Brokers Issue Forecasts for Galera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Galera Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GRTX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, CEO Mel Sorensen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

