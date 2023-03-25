Brokers Issue Forecasts for Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

GBLI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of -232.08 and a beta of 0.36. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

