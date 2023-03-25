Brookfield (TSE:BN) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 target price for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE BN opened at C$41.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield has a 1-year low of C$38.92 and a 1-year high of C$55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

