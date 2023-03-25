Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
NMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NMTR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.
Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.