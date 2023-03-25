Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

