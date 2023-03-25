Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE BTX opened at $3.30 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

