BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.33.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at C$103.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.

BRP Increases Dividend

About BRP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

