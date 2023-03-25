BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.33.
BRP stock opened at C$103.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
