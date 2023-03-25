BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$143.00 at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.33.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$103.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

