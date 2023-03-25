BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.33.

BRP Price Performance

DOO stock opened at C$103.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80. BRP has a 12-month low of C$76.72 and a 12-month high of C$120.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.27.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

