BTIG Research Lowers BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $5.00

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of BFI stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.
In other news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 155,000 shares worth $237,400. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
