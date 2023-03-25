BTIG Research Lowers BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $5.00

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of BFI stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Rabinovitch purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 409,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 and sold 155,000 shares worth $237,400. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.