BTIG Research Lowers LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $7.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

LifeMD Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the second quarter worth $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

