Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Contrast

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.89% 1.78% 1.19% Match Group 11.35% -146.76% 13.81%

Volatility & Risk

Bumble has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 Match Group 0 7 16 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Bumble.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bumble and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.71 -$79.75 million ($0.61) -30.92 Match Group $3.19 billion 3.52 $361.95 million $1.23 32.68

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Match Group beats Bumble on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

