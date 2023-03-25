Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 13,440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

