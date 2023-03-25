Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadence Bank traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 111607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

