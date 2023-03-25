Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$6.25

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPLF. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPLF opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$3.23 and a one year high of C$16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.