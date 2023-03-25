Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $144.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

