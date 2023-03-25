Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

CRNCY stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

