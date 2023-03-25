CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,397,000 after buying an additional 540,819 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,944,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 397,891 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $57.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

CarMax Company Profile



CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

