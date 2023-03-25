Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.