Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLLNY opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

