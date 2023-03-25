Chad Verbowski Sells 5,949 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

