Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Lifted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $193.79 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

