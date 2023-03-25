Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $193.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $308.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

