CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

