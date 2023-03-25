Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CSSE stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
