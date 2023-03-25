Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

