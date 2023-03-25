CIBC Increases Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$4.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$6.25 target price on Dialogue Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CARE opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.38. The company has a market cap of C$253.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.