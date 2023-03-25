CIBC Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.63. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.