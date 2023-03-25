Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $436.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

