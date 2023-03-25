Citigroup Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

