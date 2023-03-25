Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 2093511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Natixis raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 35,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

