Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $63.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clearfield traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 67396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Clearfield by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

