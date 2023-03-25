Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Performance

Clene stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.