Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.
Clene Stock Performance
Clene stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clene (CLNN)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.